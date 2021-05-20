Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,918,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.87. 101,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,723. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $147.97 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.