Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after acquiring an additional 653,310 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,701,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $214.03. 47,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,723. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $147.97 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.