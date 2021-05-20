Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after acquiring an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,918,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.91. 35,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,723. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $147.97 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

