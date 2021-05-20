Veer Bhavnagri Sells 5,000 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Veer Bhavnagri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00.

ALLO traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,991. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

