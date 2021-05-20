Veeva Systems (VEEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VEEV stock opened at $253.25 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $183.24 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.85. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

