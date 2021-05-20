Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,426,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150,471 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.5% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.42% of Verizon Communications worth $1,013,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,988,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.01. 393,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,431,014. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $236.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

