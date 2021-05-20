Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.21

Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 704898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25.
About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR)
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.