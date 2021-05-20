Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.21

Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 704898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $290,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

