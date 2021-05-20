Viacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $492,948.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $22.40 million and approximately $492,948.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.44 or 0.00523948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,192 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.