Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $48.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viant Technology traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 8158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $8,392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth $347,000.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18).

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

