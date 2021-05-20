VIBE Hits One Day Volume of $25,205.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $25,205.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00075125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00018606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.69 or 0.01166899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00057087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.00 or 0.09716428 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

