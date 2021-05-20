VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.68 on Thursday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,028 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 79,871 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,991 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

