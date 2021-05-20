Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) Trading 2.5% Higher

Vicon Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCON)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.99. 176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the average session volume of 38 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51.

Vicon Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VCON)

Vicon Industries, Inc designs, develops, assembles, and markets video management systems and system components for use in security, surveillance, safety, and communication applications worldwide. Its product line comprises various video and access control system elements, including cameras for image capture and stand-alone network video management system software, as well as various video recording, storage, management, output devices, and door controllers and peripherals; analog, digital, and high definition megapixel cameras for fixed and robotic positioning applications; and other video system components, such as video encoders decoders and monitors, camera lenses, housings and mounts, matrix video switchers and controls, and various video transmission devices.

