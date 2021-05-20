Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,604 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $39,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

