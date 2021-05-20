Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.24% of Silk Road Medical worth $39,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000.

Shares of SILK opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $422,093.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,708.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $535,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,642 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

