Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 531.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861,388 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.51% of PROG worth $44,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE PRG opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

