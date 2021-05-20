Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $39.13 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $39,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $542.47 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $397.69 and a one year high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $534.84 and its 200-day moving average is $477.06.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.70.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

