Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $39,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

