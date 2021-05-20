Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.58% of Green Dot worth $39,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Green Dot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Green Dot by 26.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Green Dot by 13.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Green Dot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $40.80 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

In other Green Dot news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $66,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $7,345,309.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,790 shares of company stock worth $14,356,148. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

