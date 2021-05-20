Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 282,996 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 7.28% of Cutera worth $38,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUTR. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $816,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after buying an additional 70,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of CUTR opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $573.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

