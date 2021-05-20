Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,517 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,517 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Primerica worth $44,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $158.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.75 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.02.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

