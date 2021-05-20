Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 416,189 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,018,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 416,189 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Investors Bancorp worth $44,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISBC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

ISBC stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

