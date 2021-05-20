Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,024 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $38,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.52 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.