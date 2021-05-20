Vid (VI) Trading Down 30.8% This Week

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Vid coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $596,185.99 and approximately $731.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vid has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00076361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.76 or 0.01171843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.84 or 0.09980823 BTC.

About Vid

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,724,512 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

