VIDT Datalink Price Tops $0.77 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $38.17 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00075265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00018373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.74 or 0.01168297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00060833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.68 or 0.09816731 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

