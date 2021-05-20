VIDY Market Cap Tops $24.88 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One VIDY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIDY has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $24.88 million and $3.48 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00076464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.40 or 0.01174343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.44 or 0.09922066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00055121 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

