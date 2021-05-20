Vidya Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.30 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. Vidya has a market cap of $7.12 million and $1.30 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00074804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.97 or 0.01149446 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00058550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.96 or 0.09638248 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,381,066 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.