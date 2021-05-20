ViewRay Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,110 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,482% compared to the typical volume of 576 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRAY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.61. 28,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,043. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRAY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

