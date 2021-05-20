Viomi Technology (VIOT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Viomi Technology to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Viomi Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.59. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.