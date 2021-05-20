Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Lowered to $25.00 at HSBC

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at HSBC from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 900,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,213,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

