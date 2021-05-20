Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $17.27

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $19.93. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 938,876 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPCE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

