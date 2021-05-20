Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CYBBF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

CYBBF stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

