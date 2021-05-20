Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.14. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 490,665 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on VGZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 million, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

