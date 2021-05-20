Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,123,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $97,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE VSTO opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.