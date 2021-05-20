Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.32 million.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.
NYSE VSTO traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.58. 15,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $39.15.
In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Vista Outdoor
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.
