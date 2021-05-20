Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.32 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.58. 15,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

