VITE Achieves Market Cap of $61.02 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. VITE has a market cap of $61.02 million and $17.26 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00114828 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 115.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,014,732,092 coins and its circulating supply is 482,160,981 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

