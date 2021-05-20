Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Down 1.8%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) shares were down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 67,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 26,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.
About Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
