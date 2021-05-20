Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Down 1.8%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) shares were down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 67,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 26,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vitru in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vitru by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vitru by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

