Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.15

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €27.15 ($31.94) and traded as high as €30.31 ($35.66). Vivendi shares last traded at €29.61 ($34.84), with a volume of 3,236,112 shares changing hands.

VIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.63 ($37.22).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.15.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

