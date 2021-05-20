Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

