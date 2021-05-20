VMware (VMW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

VMware (NYSE:VMW) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect VMware to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $159.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.60. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.84.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

