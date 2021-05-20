VNT Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $14.69 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and $101,119.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00075657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00017912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.56 or 0.01187565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00060322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.44 or 0.09917284 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

