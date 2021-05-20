Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,041. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.