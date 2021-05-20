Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VNT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

VNT opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

