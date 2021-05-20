voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 million-$7.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 million.

NASDAQ VJET opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.46. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VJET. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on voxeljet in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

