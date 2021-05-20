VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON VSL traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 85.20 ($1.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 181.39 and a current ratio of 181.92. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The stock has a market cap of £238.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.15.

In other news, insider Graeme Proudfoot bought 80,000 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £67,200 ($87,797.23).

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

