Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668,445 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 8.46% of Vroom worth $449,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vroom by 6,705.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

In related news, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,538,883 shares of company stock valued at $57,191,486 over the last three months.

Vroom stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

