Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches One Day Volume of $199,284.00

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $62.56 million and approximately $199,284.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00008872 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00076929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.14 or 0.01201249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.83 or 0.09841004 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

