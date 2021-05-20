W Green Pay (WGP) Price Reaches $0.0073

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $128,953.53 and approximately $56,942.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00018356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01172113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.50 or 0.09909517 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

