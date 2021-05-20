W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,902 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 306,837 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after buying an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.