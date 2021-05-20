W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 956.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,125 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of W.W. Grainger worth $17,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 22,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $454.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,925. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.11 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 37.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

