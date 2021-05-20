Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $24,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 174,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,579 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 74,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,188 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

